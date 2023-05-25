Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $58.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

