Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SEA were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SE. HSBC raised their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

