ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $78,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFBS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after buying an additional 245,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,477,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,295 shares of company stock valued at $514,244. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $93.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.91 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

