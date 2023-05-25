Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $9.19

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $8.86. Snap One shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 13,746 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Snap One Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $653.97 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Snap One by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Snap One by 41.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Snap One by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snap One Company Profile
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap One (SNPO)
