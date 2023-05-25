S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,423 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 132.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,658.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STBA shares. Stephens upped their price target on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.