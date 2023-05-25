Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,908 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

