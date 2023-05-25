StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 851,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $81,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,280.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,280.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $146,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,516.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $796,530. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNEX opened at $81.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $106.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.76.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

