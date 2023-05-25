Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 951,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,695 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $74,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

STRA stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

