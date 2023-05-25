Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sunoco were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SUN stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Further Reading

