Susan Daimler Sells 10,814 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $49.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

