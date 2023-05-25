Susan Daimler Sells 10,814 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62.

ZG stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $48.48.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 429.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 44,183 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 164,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 79,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $516,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

