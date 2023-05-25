The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 124,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bancorp by 121.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $565,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

