The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,383,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Greenbrier Companies worth $79,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GBX shares. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

GBX opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $879.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $44.10.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,790.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.



