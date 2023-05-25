Thomas Francis Kelly Acquires 2,000 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Celanese Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CE opened at $106.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Several research firms have commented on CE. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,605,000 after purchasing an additional 142,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.