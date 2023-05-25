Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

ARR opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $926.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.23. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.25%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

