Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 536.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.20% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $82,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $562.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $10.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ALDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.