Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $831,000 Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,756 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth $117,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Insider Activity at Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OEC opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.19 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 4.19%.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Further Reading

