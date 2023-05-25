Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,754 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $60.77 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.