Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 75.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter.

FFC stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

