Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $699,000 Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,971 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,765,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,652,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,463,418 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,439,000 after purchasing an additional 217,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. CIBC upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NEP stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.54.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

