Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 112,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Anywhere Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE:HOUS opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.32. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.52). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

