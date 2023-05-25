Timothy W. Byrne Sells 3,000 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.33, for a total value of $561,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,993.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of USLM opened at $182.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.38. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $192.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
