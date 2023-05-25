UBS Group AG Has $7.33 Million Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 177.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,199 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of Vir Biotechnology worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VIR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $7,873,031.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,585,718.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,585,718.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $405,151.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,327,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,984,249.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 760,110 shares of company stock valued at $19,371,800. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.