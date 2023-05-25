UBS Group AG Has $7.61 Million Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,795 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 88,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 408,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS MLN opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.