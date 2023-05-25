UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,245 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.72% of MoneyGram International worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,467 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MoneyGram International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in MoneyGram International by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 611,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MoneyGram International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MoneyGram International Trading Up 0.2 %

MGI stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.99.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.30 million. Equities analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About MoneyGram International

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.