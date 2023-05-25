UBS Group AG Purchases 3,165 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.97% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $116.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $140.38. The firm has a market cap of $774.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.19.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

