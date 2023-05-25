UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,227 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.16% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Performance

FINX opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $392.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

