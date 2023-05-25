UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.29% of Encore Wire worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIRE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $161.82 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.13.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

