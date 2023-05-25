Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on URBN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $32.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

