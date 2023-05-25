Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

