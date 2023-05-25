US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Gap Down to $41.42

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.42, but opened at $40.00. US Foods shares last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 2,465,387 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

US Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70.

Insider Activity at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $124,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $124,879.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,628,094 shares of company stock valued at $296,093,869. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,753,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,708,000 after purchasing an additional 241,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in US Foods by 13.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 3,456.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,462,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after buying an additional 1,421,671 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

