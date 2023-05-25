VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Rating) by 21,839.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,218 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 314.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

