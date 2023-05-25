Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,423,000 after buying an additional 791,889 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,827,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,510,000 after buying an additional 368,820 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,741,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,128,000 after buying an additional 123,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after buying an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,950,000.

BLV opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $84.19.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

