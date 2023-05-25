Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 43,889 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,889 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in Loews by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Loews by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

L opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $66.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

