Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,070 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enhabit by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 115,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 1,660.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 202,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

Enhabit Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,492.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,300 over the last quarter.

NYSE EHAB opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $623.24 million and a P/E ratio of 15.95.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.