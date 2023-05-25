Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,993 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ExlService by 467.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in ExlService by 3.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 21.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS stock opened at $153.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $128.28 and a one year high of $191.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.56.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.