Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 450 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortive Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

FTV opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

