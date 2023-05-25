Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,603 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,395,000 after acquiring an additional 39,625 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 136,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.66%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

