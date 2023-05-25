Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.16 Million Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 759,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 499,164 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,617,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,330,000 after purchasing an additional 570,820 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,297,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,596,000 after purchasing an additional 497,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 395,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of TDS stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -139.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

