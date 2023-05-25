Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.57 Million Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 150,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,255,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,859,926 shares of company stock worth $61,507,766. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

