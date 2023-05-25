Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,620,000 after purchasing an additional 367,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,875,000 after purchasing an additional 311,984 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK stock opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average is $82.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

