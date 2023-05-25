Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.69 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $261.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.42 and its 200-day moving average is $284.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.