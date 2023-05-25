Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.15 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,508,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 345,155 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,859,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,226,000 after purchasing an additional 193,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average of $107.77.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

