Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFX opened at $207.74 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.16 and its 200-day moving average is $202.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

