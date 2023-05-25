Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.82 Million Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 622,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 316,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sherborne Investors Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,452,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 478,474 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 10.99.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

