Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after buying an additional 537,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 114.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after buying an additional 421,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.38. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

