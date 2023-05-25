Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.89. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $339.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.34 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expro Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 9,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $229,348.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,153.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,594 shares of company stock worth $1,108,927 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

