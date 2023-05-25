Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,578 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,676,000 after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,578,000 after purchasing an additional 148,184 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

