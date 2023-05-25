Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $103,226,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,361 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC stock opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

