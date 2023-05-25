Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 182,069 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 182,069 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after buying an additional 496,857 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,416,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after buying an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 500.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 210,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 175,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

In other news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $100,007.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 175,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,448.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,116 shares of company stock worth $309,699. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

